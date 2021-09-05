CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox 5, Cleveland 11: Settling for a series win

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Red Sox have had COVID ravaging through their clubhouse — by first pitch Sunday they had a whopping 11 players out of action — it had avoided their rotation before Sunday. But they lost scheduled starter Nick Pivetta before the game to the COVID list, and Kutter Crawford was thrust into the majors. While his stuff looked solid, he still struggled and helped dig his team in an early hole. Boston’s offense tried to mount a comeback in the latter half of the game after leaving everyone on base in the first half, but they were never able to get back in the game completely, and ultimately dropped this one.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Taylor Motter
Person
Stephen Gonsalves
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Red Sox 5#The Red Sox#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Chris Sale, Kutter Crawford

The loss on Sunday notwithstanding, the Red Sox have been making due with a shorthanded roster and are winning ballgames. Not only that, they’ve been doing it in ways that we are not exactly used to. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic) That loss on Sunday did show COVID finally starting to...
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping Cleveland, Previewing The Rays

Welcome back to another episode of The Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the OTM Podcast Network to hear the latest from every series as well as a preview of whatever is next on the Red Sox docket. In today’s show, we look back at the weekend in Cleveland while also taking a look forward to this week’s big four-game set down in Tampa.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays keep rolling, beat Red Sox in series opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays said they didn’t want to make too much of their four-game series against the rabid rival Red Sox that opened Monday at Tropicana Field, since they had a whole month of big games ahead. But they did a good job of taking charge early, Brandon Lowe homering on the first pitch and Luis Patino delivering a strong start and then rolling to a 6-1 victory before an ...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Rays Series Preview

The Rays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball in this second half, allowing them to keep a comfortable division lead despite the impossibly hot play of the Yankees. Up. Way up. As I said, the Rays have been one of the hottest teams in the league since the break, and that has been especially true in this second half of August. Tampa has won each of their last seven games, and going back even further they’ve won 11 of their last 12.
MLBchatsports.com

Another weekend, another series against the Red Sox

The Guardians and Red Sox last played baseball against each other on Aug. 29, 2021. Feel old yet?. That series did not go well for Cleveland as they dropped two of three, but they did manage to finish on a high note with a 7-5 win. They carried that momentum into a sweep of the Royals, who they have now beaten 11 straight times.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Kiké Hernández, Triston Casas

Monday was about as embarrassing as it gets for a major-league team, with the team collapsing after an early 7-1 lead in large part due to horrific defense. Chris Sale spoke about the loss. (Christopher Smith; Masslive) Despite the loss to open up their three-game set against the Rays, the...
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Bogaerts' exit signals unofficial end of Red Sox' season

If a worst-case scenario lurked within the COVID outbreak that is not just ravaging but now officially routing the Red Sox, it went like this: Imagine if Xander Bogaerts failed a test mid-game. Ponder that hypothetical no longer, because Tuesday night in Tropicana Field, just minutes after drilling an RBI...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox news: Iglesias a good pickup; get Verdugo out of center

It has been quite a hectic past 24 hours for the Boston Red Sox, and that should be set to continue into today. Things have been particularly chaotic since a COVID outbreak took place over a week ago that seems to take out a new player everyday. With each passing day, the Red Sox look more and more like their Worcester affiliate, the WooSox.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Shares Red Sox Pitching Rotation For White Sox Series

The Red Sox slowly are getting players back from COVID-19, but there’s a hole in the rotation with uncertainty about when Nick Pivetta will be back. Boston’s starting pitcher was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list after testing positive for the virus Sunday. Manager Alex Cora at first insinuated it could be a false positive considering his vaccination status and lack of symptoms, but after a few days of deliberation, Pivetta remained on the list.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBhngn.com

Throw of the Year: Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Wins Against His Former Team

The Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe had the type of performance that Red Sox legends are made of on Wednesday night. In a recently published article in Yahoo Sports, the outfielder for the Boston Red Sox made the throw of the year - and perhaps the decade to help his club beat his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1. In one hop, he went from a step in front of the warning track in center to third base. Joey Wendle, the Rays' infielder, couldn't have predicted when his fly ball went past center fielder Danny Santana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy