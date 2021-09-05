Red Sox 5, Cleveland 11: Settling for a series win

While the Red Sox have had COVID ravaging through their clubhouse — by first pitch Sunday they had a whopping 11 players out of action — it had avoided their rotation before Sunday. But they lost scheduled starter Nick Pivetta before the game to the COVID list, and Kutter Crawford was thrust into the majors. While his stuff looked solid, he still struggled and helped dig his team in an early hole. Boston’s offense tried to mount a comeback in the latter half of the game after leaving everyone on base in the first half, but they were never able to get back in the game completely, and ultimately dropped this one.