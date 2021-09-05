Bucketheads Podcast: Recruiting updates and the Emoni Bates mystery

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. During the offseason the Bucketheads will release an episode once every two weeks, with the structure shifting to weekly as we get closer to college basketball season.