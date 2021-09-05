OBITUARY: Mr. Arthur Humphrey

Mr. Arthur Junior Humphrey, age 75, of Lockesburg, Arkansas, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Ashdown, Arkansas. Arthur was born the second of three children to Robert Lewis Humphrey and Martha Louise Maxwell on February 17, 1946. He was a 1964 graduate of Sevier County High School and later received a technical certificate in brick masonry. Arthur faithfully served his country with the United States Army. He worked in the timber industry for many years and later in the salvage industry. Arthur enjoyed working, gardening, his cats, and spending time with his loving family and friends.