George Duane Basgall
Former Sharon Springs, KS resident, George Duane Basgall, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Denver, CO. He was born on February 1, 1934 at Wallace, Kansas, the son of Anna Marie “Mary” (Urban) and Alexander Basgall. He was the 8th of 10 children; Gene, Edwin, Willie, Dolores, Bert, Norbie, Juanita, twin sister Margaret and Bernice. He graduated with the class of 1951 from Wallace County Community High School in Sharon Springs. He served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956.thewesterntimes.com
Comments / 0