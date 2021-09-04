Terry Lynn Eiring, 69, of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado passed away peacefully in his home August 8, 2021. Terry was born in Burlington, Colorado on April 19, 1952 to Frederick Herman Eiring and Juanita June (Smith) Eiring. He has 3 siblings: Anne Mayes, Greeley, Colorado, Linda (Ed) Busby, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Douglas Eiring, Burlington, Colorado. Terry was born, raised, and lived in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. He graduated from Cheyenne Wells High school in 1970. On September19, 1970 he married his high school sweetheart, Ellette (Crowell) Eiring. To this union were born two sons, Shawn Allen and Shane Arick. He was preceded in death by his son Shawn Eiring, Father, Frederick Eiring, Mother Juanita Eiring, Grandfather, William Smith and Grandmother Pearl Koresky. Terry learned to work hard at a very young age and carried that work ethic throughout his entire life. Before he graduated from high school he went on harvest with the Hendrickson Harvest Crew. He worked for Harold Wales at the grain elevator in Cheyenne Wells shortly after he was married. Then Terry went to work for Gibson Well Service. Later he was employed with Inexco Oil Company and when they closed he went to work for UPR Oil and Gas Corporation, which eventually sold to Anadarko Oil and Gas Corporation, which then sold to Citation Oil and Gas Corporation where Terry remained employed until his death. He also did contract pumping as well. Terry farmed for his grandfather, William Smith for many years. When his grandfather passed away he farmed for Henry and Flora Drager, as well as Bill and Doris Alvey. Ellette and Terry also raised cattle during those years. Terry was the very first in Cheyenne County to plant dry land corn. He loved the solace and deep satisfaction he found in farming and raising cattle. The camping and fishing trips with family, and extended family are priceless memories that always led to mishaps and funny stories. He cared deeply for his family and was a “bigger than life” role model to his sons. Terry was very proud of his sons and grandchildren. He had strong convictions about life and told it like it is. No one ever had to second guess his thoughts. He was a strong, stalwart man, and yet he had a kind, patient, gentle way about him. He gave with a full heart and never expected anything in return. Terry will be sadly missed by his family, dear friends, and never forgotten.