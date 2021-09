COLUMBUS — Ohio's minimum wage is currently $1.55 more than the federal minimum wage, at $8.80 per hour, and yet many Ohioans are searching for better-paying jobs. Tamra Barth earned $11 per hour working as a baker at The Pink Bandana Bakery, a small business in Mentor, for three years until recently, when she decided to search for a job with a bigger company and higher wages.