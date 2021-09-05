County Championship: Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker star against Warwickshire as 20 wickets fall at Edgbaston

Two vastly different draws shaped Division One of the County Championship in the first round of the second stage. Hampshire had to thank leg-spinner and nightwatchman Mason Crane, who batted from the third evening until after tea on the fourth day. Starting that morning 366 runs behind against Yorkshire, he faced 197 balls for 28 runs to set the tone. Captain James Vince soaked up 150 balls, and the last-wicket pair of Kyle Abbott and Brad Wheal clung on at 175 for nine.