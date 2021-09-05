CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Championship: Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker star against Warwickshire as 20 wickets fall at Edgbaston

By ECB Reporters' Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarwickshire's Will Rhodes captured the first five-wicket haul of the day - for 23 - as Hampshire, put in to bat, were rolled over for just 89 before lunch. But the visitors struck back, with Abbas taking 5-29 and Barker 5-43 to dismiss the Bears for just 116 in reply - and Hampshire edged in front at stumps, reaching 43 without loss second time around.

Warwickshire - 139-2 overnight - went into the final day needing 157 more runs for victory but were bowled out for 235. Three wickets fell in the morning session to put Hampshire on the front foot. Rob Yates was trapped lbw by James Fuller for 77 from 229 balls and Sam Hain (18) and Will Rhodes (17) were both caught behind off Mohammad Abbas (2-32).

Comments / 0

