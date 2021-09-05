County Championship: Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker star against Warwickshire as 20 wickets fall at Edgbaston
Warwickshire's Will Rhodes captured the first five-wicket haul of the day - for 23 - as Hampshire, put in to bat, were rolled over for just 89 before lunch. But the visitors struck back, with Abbas taking 5-29 and Barker 5-43 to dismiss the Bears for just 116 in reply - and Hampshire edged in front at stumps, reaching 43 without loss second time around.www.skysports.com
