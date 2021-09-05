CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic: Romelu Lukaku marks 100th cap with goal

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomelu Lukaku celebrated his 100th Belgium cap with his 67th international goal in a comfortable win over the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifying. The Chelsea striker, 28, raced onto a Hans Vanaken through ball to score with a first-time finish from the edge of the box. Vanaken then set...

www.bbc.co.uk

