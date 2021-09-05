CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOWEGA Council on Aging receives innovation award

By The Albany Herald, Ga.
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Sep. 5—ALBANY — The SOWEGA Council on Aging has been named the Aging and Disability Resource Connection AAA Excellence in Innovation Award recipient by the Georgia Department of Human Services. This award recognizes the area Agency on Aging that has shown innovations in programming, staffing, service delivery, assistive technology, and reaching underserved clients and is chosen from nominations made by members within the Aging Network of Georgia.

