When the Chicago Bears arrive at SoFi Stadium to face the LA Rams for the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2021 NFL season, they will be coming off an 8-8 2020 NFL season and a playoff berth. Their hosts, the LA Rams, are coming off their 10-6 season and their own NFL Playoff berth. It makes sense for the Rams home opener to get a prime-time time slot. Seldom do two playoff teams with a bit of familiarity with one another face off to open the season from two different NFC Divisions.