HANNIBAL, NY – Richard “Dick” S. Tyler, age 87, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Dick was a Hannibal Volunteer Fireman for many years. He was a proud Air Force Veteran. He taught in Holland Patent for two years where he met his loving wife, Judy. He also taught in Hannibal for a year before going to Jefferson Smurfit formerly Container Corp where he retired after 32 years in 1996.