Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Battling knee soreness

Santana was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Seattle with lingering soreness from his recent hip flexor injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Santana exited Monday's game and was out through Thursday with the hip issue, and apparently he isn't totally over it despite starting Friday. It's unclear whether he'll be available off the bench Saturday, and he should be considered day-to-day until further notice. Emmanuel Rivera entered the lineup to play first base.