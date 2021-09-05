Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Battling knee soreness
Alfaro has been dealing with knee soreness recently, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Alfaro didn't start Sunday's game, and Sandy Leon was used as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning. Manager Don Mattingly revealed after the loss that Leon served as the pinch hitter since Alfaro has been dealing with a knee injury. The severity of the injury isn't yet clear, but the 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0