Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Battling knee soreness

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfaro has been dealing with knee soreness recently, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Alfaro didn't start Sunday's game, and Sandy Leon was used as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning. Manager Don Mattingly revealed after the loss that Leon served as the pinch hitter since Alfaro has been dealing with a knee injury. The severity of the injury isn't yet clear, but the 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day.

