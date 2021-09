Peter King, in his infinite wisdom, surveyed the NFL landscape and concluded that this would be the year of Matthew Stafford. Now free of the hellhole that is the Detroit Lions franchise (and I can say that as they've robbed me of thousands of hours better spent doing literally anything else), the new leader of the Los Angeles Rams has Super Bowl and MVP aspirations. King predicted that Stafford would win both and amass a startling 6,000 passing yards this year in Sean McVay's offensive system.