Local zoo vaccinates animals against COVID

You may be surprised to find out animals can catch COVID-19 too. That's why the Saginaw Children's Zoo is getting a handful of their animals vaccinated against it. "So usually in animals that we're finding that, that contract covid nineteen like big cats and apes, other animals, we see things like lethargy and appetite, sometimes coughing. They just don't feel well, you can tell they don't feel well,” said Sarah Colman, the zoo curator.