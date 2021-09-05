Review – Lake

Gamious’ Lake is a weird game. Don’t take this the wrong way, I’m not calling it bad, because it’s far from it. However, I would have loved to see the meeting that resulted in this game being greenlit. By all intents and purposes, it is a hard game to sell to an audience. You play as a woman in her early forties, who has decided to go back to her lakeside hometown for a few weeks and work temporarily in a post office in the meantime. It is a slow-moving game, intentionally lethargic. Yet, it has heart. A premise like that could have resulted in a game oozing pretentiousness and arrogance from its pores, which wasn’t the case.