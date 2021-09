Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is about to hit theaters, and the film's star, Simu Liu is already making some bold claims about where he wants his character Shang-Chi to go in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview, Liu was asked which MCU characters he imagines Shang-Chi teaming up with, and he went with the somewhat unorthodox answer of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Then again, if Marvel Studios has proven anything during the Infinity Saga, it's that sometimes the more unlikely the character pairing the better the results. So maybe Shang-Chi meeting the Guardians isn't so crazy after all?