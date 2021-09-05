St. Mary Parish Opens Enrollment for Students Affected by Hurricane Ida
St. Mary Parish Schools is seeking to support the continued education of children displaced by Hurricane Ida. Beginning on Wednesday, September 8, representatives of the school system’s support staff, including coordinators of homeless services, instructional programs, special education, and English-language learners, will be available from 12:00-3:00 PM at the St. Mary Parish Schools Materiel and Operations Center in Morgan City.www.houmatimes.com
Comments / 0