MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday, September 10th, marks the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it also marks the day Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida back in 2017. Although there are currently no threats to South Florida, it is active in the tropics. The CBS4 Weather team is tracking Hurricane Larry, which is moving quickly toward southeastern Newfoundland and is expected to bring hurricane-force winds, a dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall to that area Friday night. There is also tropical wave producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras, the western Caribbean Sea, and portions of the Yucatan peninsula....