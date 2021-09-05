CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul urges Biden to approve major disaster declaration for flood-stricken New York

By Robert Pozarycki
politicsny.com
 4 days ago

Two days ahead of President Biden’s scheduled visit to flood-stricken areas of Queens, Governor Kathy Hochul asked the commander-in-chief on Sunday to approve a major disaster declaration for the borough and other areas hardest hit by the rainy remnants of Hurricane Ida. The declaration would open the door for New...

politicsny.com

