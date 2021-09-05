Hochul urges Biden to approve major disaster declaration for flood-stricken New York

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Federal funds are on the way to help residents in six New Jersey counties ravaged by Ida. Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset received a major disaster declaration Monday. It came on the same day Gov. Phil Murphy toured storm damage in Lambertville. At one point, the governor put his hands on his head when he saw the destruction of one house. The homeowners said they evacuated just before floodwaters washed the ground floor away. “The water had started to come into the driveway, and we have two small kids, so we jumped in our car and went up the hill to see family,” they said. “This is now money for individuals,” Murphy told the homeowners. “That will be a whole different spectrum of support. So God willing, you’ll get your rightful share of that.” Murphy said he’s asking the feds to help more counties and plans to discuss it with President Biden when he visits New Jersey on Tuesday. Click here for more information and to find out if you qualify for federal relief.