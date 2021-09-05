CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City’s Ridge Run Dog Park Opens New Agility Course

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

After eight years of planning and raising money, Boyne City’s Ridge Run Dog Park was finally able to open in August.

The park opened it’s brand new agility course to the public on Sunday afternoon.

Dog owners gathered from all over Northern Michigan to see the park for themselves.

User Group Chair Michele Carter is the main organizer behind Ridge Run Dog Park.

After gathering volunteers and promoting the park on social media, she says word spread quick.

“We get people that come from all kinds of communities—we even get people as far as Elk Rapids that drive up and use our dog park,” said Carter. “So to have a facility like this where they can do even more than just socialize in the parks, has been really well received.”

The park runs solely on donations. Community members can send in donations through The City of Boyne City, with the subject line “Ridge Run Dog Park.”

“I will continue to manage funds and work with the city on that so that we make sure everything goes in and gets put into, you know, additional equipment and keeping up the dog park,” said Carter.

Instructor Jodie Adams and her award-winning border collie Kato, have been competing in agility competitions all over the world since Kato was 2 years old.

She believes there is no better activity for dogs and their owners.

“Makes a better pet and makes a better relationship with your dog,” said Adams. “A lot of people have pets and they don’t realize how much more your dog would like to be involved.”

For them, this sport is no joke— and this facility is a luxury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUMqw_0bnUzN5R00

“Dogs listen to you and and enjoy you more, and fewer dogs end up in The Humane Society when you have a relationship with them,” said Adams.

To enroll your dog in agility or puppy training, you can contact instructors Jodie Adams at boyneagility.com and Sue Sutton at ssutton@comcast.net.

