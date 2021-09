Indiana football game week is finally upon us and that means the restart of Tom Allen's weekly radio show, Inside Indiana Football, hosted by Don Fischer. In this week's show, Allen reflects on IU's historic 2020 season, a "normal" offseason in which players were able to work with strength coach Aaron Wellman, Indiana's roster heading into this fall, and how the Hoosiers are dealing with heightened expectations. Allen also talks about transfers and freshmen who have shined and what kind of impact they might have this season. Allen closes the show by previewing Saturday's much-anticipated week one matchup at Iowa, and how the Hoosiers are preparing.