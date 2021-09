One of the most popular releases from G-SHOCK over the past few years has been the GA2100 series. Better known as the “CasiOak” thanks to its octagonal bezel that bears a passing resemblance to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, the GA2100 has proved to be especially popular with modders who like to add a steel bezel to the resin-cased watch to further this resemblance. But now G-SHOCK has done the legwork for CasiOak fans with the new Metal-Covered GM-2100.