Why reshuffle speculation has hit fever pitch

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is usually a certain amount of speculation about a cabinet reshuffle at this time of year. With parliament about to return from recess there is often talk of the prime minister freshening up the top team for the new political season. But such gossip was promoted to front-page news by a half-sentence in an article by Tim Shipman, The Sunday Times’s political editor: “Two Downing Street sources have claimed that the prime minister’s diary is then set to be cleared on Thursday for a possible reshuffle.”

