Horticulture Hotline: Weather brings mosquitos, look for breeding sites

With the amount of rain and high tides we have had, try some Cyonara and kill mosquitos. Some products only repel mosquitoes, we want to kill them. You can also slow them down with a growth regulator. Scout around your yard for potential breeding sites. It is amazing how many places collect water where a mosquito can lay eggs. Old tarps, boat covers, saucers under flower pots, a dent in a trash can lid, old fountains, bird baths, tires, refrigerators, old cars, magnolia leaves and even half-filled rain gauges can all provide enough water to help mosquitoes breed.