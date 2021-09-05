CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Maikel Franco signs minor-league deal with Braves

By Mark Polishuk
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eSxD_0bnUxl9B00
After a solid season with the Royals in 2020, Maikel Franco couldn't keep the momentum going during his lone season in Baltimore. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves signed third baseman Maikel Franco last week, according to Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. The signing took place before Sept. 1, as per The Athletic’s David O’Brien, so Franco would be eligible for inclusion on a postseason roster.

It can be presumed that Franco’s deal is a minor-league pact, and if the veteran does reach Atlanta’s active roster, the Braves will owe him only the prorated portion of a minimum salary. The Orioles are on the hook for the rest of Franco’s salary (what is left on the infielder’s one-year, $1 million deal) after releasing him on Aug. 27.

After a solid season with the Royals in 2020, Franco couldn’t keep the momentum going during his lone season in Baltimore, hitting only .210/.253/.355 with 11 home runs over 403 plate appearances in an O’s uniform. These struggles prevented Franco from being a trade chip for the rebuilding Orioles at the trade deadline, and so Baltimore opted to cut him loose to open up more at-bats for younger players.

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has shown a propensity for adding veterans as roster depth, and Franco’s presence will provide some extra backing for Austin Riley at third base. Riley (enjoying a big breakout season) has seen almost all of the action at the hot corner this season, with utilityman Ehire Adrianza serving as the primary backup. Franco also has experience at first base, so he could theoretically also back up Freddie Freeman

Franco was a Riley-esque top prospect himself when coming up in the Phillies farm system. But now in his eighth MLB season, Franco hasn’t been able to consistently deliver on that potential. As per the wRC+ and OPS+ metrics, Franco has been an above-average hitter only three times (2015, 2018, 2020) in his career, and he has a .246/.297/.423 slash line over 3,185 total PA in the big leagues. He does have 121 home runs, as Franco has topped the 20-homer threshold three times.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Baseball America#Athletic#Orioles#Royals#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The last Atlanta Braves trade deadline asset is now active

Eddie Rosario joins the Atlanta Braves tonight for the first time since being acquired from the Cleveland Indians. An abdominal strain had the 29-year-old slugging outfielder on the shelf for a while, but now — nearly a month after the trade — Eddie Rosario gets to wear the major league jersey of the Atlanta Braves.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves Got Hosed on Replay

The red-hot New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-4, on Tuesday night in Georgia. The Yankees escaped the fifth inning with a controversial call at home plate where it looked like Atlanta's Freddie Freeman beat the throw to home with fundamentally sound slide around Gary Sanchez. The home plate umpire called him out and the play held up on replay.
MLBSanta Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Besides Freddie Freeman, who is next in line for a contract extension?

With Freddie Freeman set to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the season, Braves Country is rightfully beginning to panic a little. Last year’s NL MVP is once again putting together a campaign worth MVP consideration, and he will be courted by every team that can afford him this offseason, which could cause his price tag to skyrocket. Based on what I’ve consistently heard from Freeman and Alex Anthopoulos, I’m still of the mindset that a deal gets done, but it would be foolish to assume so at this point.
MLBaudacy.com

There's 'a surprisingly strong possibility' Freddie Freeman reaches free agency

As the Atlanta Braves attempt to win their fourth consecutive National League East title, they're also trying to assure that reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman doesn't depart the team after the season. With that said, Audacy MLB Insider Jon Heyman says that while Freeman's camp has had discussions with Braves...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves infield is full of horses and homers

Atlanta Braves infielders Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves celebrate a victory. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) You may have already heard about the homer tallies being recorded by the Atlanta Braves’ infield. There’s another equally impressive stat among them. Everybody likes the home runs...
MLBTalking Chop

Freddie Freeman, Braves reportedly talking but no deal yet

Alex Anthopoulos has been busy of late handing out contract extensions to catcher Travis d’Arnaud and Charlie Morton. The Atlanta Braves still have one big name whose contract status remains uncertain in reigning MVP Freddie Freeman. Many expected a new deal to be announced during Spring Training but that came and went. It has been relatively quiet with the clock ticking.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves Minor-League recap: Another strong outing from Kyle Wright

Only three minor-league teams were in action for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday as Mississippi was officially postponed for the rest of the week due to coronavirus concerns. Gwinnett was the only team to muster a win, and it was behind yet another strong outing from Kyle Wright. Here’s how...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves Minor League Recap: Luke Waddell blasts two home runs

It was a very respectable night down in the Braves’ farm system as Atlanta’s affiliates went a combined 2-1 with Mississippi continuing to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on their roster. Bryce Elder pitched better than his line would indicate, Rome went wild in extra innings, and Vaughn Grissom keeps doing Vaughn Grissom things. Lets get into the games.
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Cristian Pache continues hot stretch

It was an admittedly rough situation on the farm for the Atlanta Braves organization, but fortunately Gwinnett gave some good vibes with a win in extra innings. Cristian Pache’s three hit performance and Kyle Muller’s six shutout innings were the lynchpins to the bright spot in the system. Rome and Augusta both had different, but equally poor showings in losses and I will just let you read the statement from Mississippi.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles release 3B Maikel Franco

The Orioles announced Friday that third baseman Maikel Franco has cleared release waivers and is now a free agent. He can sign with any club for the remainder of the season, and a new team would owe him only the prorated portion of the league minimum for any time spent on the MLB roster.
MLBospreyobserver.com

St. Stephen/Jesuit Alumni Signs Legacy Deal With Atlanta Braves

J.J. Niekro, nephew of MLB Hall of Fame inductee Phil Niekro, signed with the Atlanta Braves from free agency on July 23. J.J. has, like most young kids, been playing baseball since he was 3 or 4. However, unlike most, he was serious about it early on. He is following in the footsteps of his father and uncle, who were role models for J.J.

Comments / 0

Community Policy