A Man With A Tail, A Crown And A ‘Dream Job’ As The Royals’ Mascot

The general point of the MLB playoffs is to showcase the best teams in baseball with the World Series on the line. (No duh.) But that hasn’t always been the case in practice, even after baseball expanded its postseason over the past few decades to include an ever-increasing array of would-be contenders. Every so often, the system will break down and a really good team will slip through the cracks, missing the playoffs despite its impressive stats. We could be seeing one of those teams this very season in the Toronto Blue Jays — unless they keep their impressive hot streak going throughout the month of September.