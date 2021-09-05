A Man With A Tail, A Crown And A ‘Dream Job’ As The Royals’ Mascot
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Squeezing into the stifling costume of a professional sports mascot can make you lose 10 pounds in a half hour. So just imagine jumping around in one — skipping across the field, dashing up stadium steps, dancing to delight the kids — on a summer day from well before the first pitch through the final out. And imagine pulling off that act in a form-fitting, six-foot, nine-inch lion’s costume topped by a giant crowned head.www2.ljworld.com
