Is the contents of a house with joint tenancy with full rights of survivorship the surviving owners or do they get split?

My husband was on a house with his mother with full rights of survivorship, his brothers and sisters are fighting over everything in the house and has told him he's not allowed to be in the house unless that are with him. He would like to start cleaning the house but is getting a lot of grief from family. We would really like to know if we can start getting rid of items in the house clean it and move in? We have no issues with family taking what they want but family is telling us we can not. Are the contents ours? Or do they get split?