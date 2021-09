Carter Kieboom was just 2 for 10 in the three-game set with the Marlins in Miami, with both of his two hits in the series finale, but the Washington Nationals’ third baseman made solid contact with some pitches that didn’t fall in for hits. In the series finale, the 23-year-old got a single through the left side, and he doubled on a line drive to right-center in his third trip to the plate.