Premier League

Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute

By MAURICIO SAVARESE AP Sports Writer
San Mateo Daily Journal
 10 days ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was...

Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
World Soccer Talk

Japan withdraw from hosting Club World Cup

Tokyo (AFP) – The Japanese Football Association (JFA) said on Thursday it had pulled out of holding this year’s Club World Cup due to coronavirus restrictions. The annual football tournament, at which the champions from the six global confederations compete along with the host nation’s top team, was due to be held there in December.
fourfourtwo.com

Brazil and Argentina face FIFA disciplinary proceedings over suspended match

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings involving both the Brazilian and Argentinian football associations following the suspension of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier. The match was called off amid extraordinary scenes as officials, believed to be from Brazil’s health authority, stormed on to the pitch in Sao Paulo shortly after kick-off over an alleged coronavirus breach by the visitors’ England-based players.
Neymar
Lionel Messi
Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier: Match suspended, as four Argentinian players accused of breaking Covid travel protocols

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) had requested support from the country’s Federal Police to prevent four Argentinian players from participating in the qualifier, saying that the players in question made false statements upon arriving in Brazil, omitting that they had been in the UK in the past 14 days.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Rodriguez, Elneny, Mbappe, Onana

Liverpool are continuing to talk to Mohamed Salah's representatives over a new deal for the 29-year-old Egypt forward. (Liverpool Echo) Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen for the club to sign Germany winger Leroy Sane, 25, from Bayern Munich. (Express) Tottenham are prepared to use wantaway France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele,...
San Mateo Daily Journal

South Africa interested in hosting FIFA's Club World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is interested in hosting FIFA's Club World Cup in December after Japan withdrew because of COVID-19, South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said Monday. Jordaan told The Associated Press he would meet with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura in Lagos, Nigeria...
Tribal Football

Watch: Koeman on Bayern Munich clash 'Barcelona will definitely be fresh'

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman discusses their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. Barca kickoff their group campaign against Bayern Munich after a free weekend following the suspension of their LaLiga game against Sevilla. Koeman says his players are fresh and in good shape, particularly with his internationals also returning injury-free.
goal.com

Harambee Star Nyakeya snubs broke Gor Mahia for Wazito FC

The former FKF Premier League champions had shown interest in the winger but their financial situation betrayed them. Wazito FC are close to securing the services of Kenya international Cliff Nyakeya, who is a free agent. The Harambee Star has been a target for immediate former Football Kenya Federation Premier...
Sacramento Bee

MATCHDAY: Star trio ready for PSG; Real Madrid goes to Inter

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Spare a thought for the Club Brugge defense as it must cope with Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking armada of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The superstars could start together for the first time since Messi’s arrival from Barcelona last month. Messi warmed up with a hat trick for Argentina in World Cup qualifying last week, taking him past Pelé and onto 79 goals. While PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has no worries in attack, he has a big decision to make in goal between new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma or Keylor Navas. Donnarumma helped Italy win the European Championship with his heroics against England in the final, but Navas was among the best goalies in Europe last season and has often saved PSG. After Club Brugge, PSG's next Champions League opponent in two weeks will be Manchester City, which opens against Leipzig. Having been the dominant English force of the past decade, with five Premier League titles, success in Europe for City is long overdue. This season will be the club’s 11th in succession in the Champions League but last season aside when Pep Guardiola's team lost the final to Chelsea, it has only reached the semifinals on one other occasion. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden could be involved for City after both returned from injury to be unused substitutes in Saturday's win at Leicester.
