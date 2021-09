Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has admitted he could not have expected teenagers Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele to shine as brightly as they did in World Cup battle with Serbia.Bazunu pulled off a string of fine saves, several of them denying in-from Aleksandar Mitrovic the chance to add to his tally of seven goals from his sides first four Group A qualifiers.And fellow 19-year-old Omobamidele turned in an assured display in defence and came close to snatching victory in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw in Dublin.Manchester City keeper Bazunu, currently on loan at Portsmouth, was making his seventh appearance...