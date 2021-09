Novak Djokovic is looking for something historical. After winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the number one in the world arrived on New York hard courts to hit the Grand Slam, a goal that until now has been achieved, as far as the men's circuit is concerned, only by Rod Laver, able to win all 4 slams twice in the same year: once as an amateur and once as a professional, in the open era.