NFL

ESPN's Todd McShay makes comparison between Jones and Burrow

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots took a chance on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones by selecting him with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and so far, the results have been encouraging. Jones impressed during training camp practices, joint practices versus the Eagles and Giants, as well as the...

www.nbcsports.com

State
Alabama State
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
#Espn#Nfl Draft#American Football#The New England Patriots#Eagles#Giants#The Cincinnati Bengals#Sec#Lsu#Acl#Espn Nfl Draft
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Releases Brief Statement On Todd McShay’s Departure

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Todd McShay announced that he’s stepping away from his role with the network for an undisclosed period of time. “I am going to take some time away to focus on my health and my family,” McShay wrote. “Thank you ESPN for being so supportive and for all the well wishes – I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines soon.”
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Todd McShay Breaking from ESPN Role After Viewers Speculate About Unsettling TV Appearances

On Tuesday, ESPN football analyst and commentator Todd McShay announced that he’ll be stepping away from his role on the sports network to focus on his health and family. Only three days prior, college football fans shared their concerns for McShay online. During the Alabama-Miami game on Saturday, the football analyst seemed a bit off while speaking on camera. While reporting from the sideline for the huge Week 1 matchup, fans worried about his appearance. Additionally, ex-NFL cornerback Darius Butler chimed in on the matter as well on Twitter.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Classy Message For Todd McShay

McShay, a fan-favorite analyst and sideline reporter for the Worldwide Leader, is taking a break from his career. He wants to spend more time with his family and focus on his health. From the sound of it, his leave will be temporary. “I am going to take some time away...
NFLaudacy.com

Rodney Harrison: I understand why Cam Newton was cut

Despite what Bill Belichick said and did at the quarterback position this summer, Rodney Harrison believed rookie Mac Jones was the right man for the job. Harrison was proved right this week with Cam Newton being released and therefore Jones becoming the starter. The former Patriots safety and now analyst for NBC Sports did admit Newton's release was surprising, but he understands it.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones gets honest on Cam Newton after stunning Patriots dismissal

“Not really. Like I always say, I prepare to be the starter. I got a chance to get a lot of reps. Nothing really changes. “. Jones has harped all offseason long about how he prepares as if he’s going to be the starter. His answer has been the same even as Newton seemed likely to get the job from weeks back, up until now that he’s firmly entrenched into the starting role.

