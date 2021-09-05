CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants odds, expert picks and prediction

recordstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers (86-50) and San Francisco Giants (86-50) meet for the rubber match of a three-game NL West series Sunday. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Giantsodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Walker Buehler...

MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Schedule not favorable for Wild Card chase

Entering play on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres held a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the chase for the final National League Wild Card spot. Can the Padres hang on to that lead with a brutal schedule for the rest of September and October?. Here’s why the San...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers troll Nolan Arenado after Justin Turner diving play

Oooh, well, what do we have here? A Dodgers icon robbing a man who could’ve been a Dodgers icon if the chips had fallen a little differently, but instead is currently scuffling towards the middle of the Wild Card picture in St. Louis?. Yes. That is exactly what we have...
MLBSportsGrid

Kris Bryant Out of Giants Lineup Tuesday

Susan Slusser reports San Francisco Giants outfielder/third baseman Kris Bryant will sit out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies. Bryant has been dealing with a minor wrist injury, last playing in the Giants’ 10-5 win Monday, going 1-for-4. A trade deadline acquisition from the Chicago Cubs, Bryant has played 30 games, hitting .268 with a .333 OBP and six home runs. In 93 games with the Cubs, Bryant slashed .267/.358/.503 with 18 home runs.
MLBchatsports.com

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Betting odds, pitching

Sep 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) beats the throw to San Francisco Giants first baseman Darin Ruf (33) in the third inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies will face each other...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 9/7/21

Stacks are the backbone of cashing daily fantasy baseball lineups. Correlation drives upside, creating the potential to place high or even win GPPs when your selected stacks explode offensively. This column will do the digging and the dirty work to determine which stacks are worth rostering each day. Scoring upside...
MLBOCRegister

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets through rehab start for OKC

ST. LOUIS — Clayton Kershaw is his own toughest critic and he sounded thoroughly unimpressed after pitching three innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. “Felt alright, overall. Stuff wasn’t that great,” the Dodgers left-hander said. “But I did it, got through it. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there.”
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Chris Taylor Homers, Max Scherzer Dominates Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning and that was all they needed in the game as Max Scherzer dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in a 5-1 win. The Dodgers opened the scoring in the first on a single from Mookie Betts that drove in Trea Turner, who reached on a leadoff ground-rule a double and was moved over to third base on a single from Max Muncy.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer’s stats getting both stupid and historic

It’s always good when a pitcher like Dodgers ace Max Scherzer is even better than advertised, considering the advertisements prior to his arrival could not have been more glowing. When Andrew Friedman swiped Scherzer and Trea Turner away from the San Diego Padres, it predictably sent SD’s season spiraling, and...
MLBWBAL Radio

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned...
MLBHuffingtonPost

Simu Liu Throws Superheroic First Pitch At San Francisco Giants Game

Simu Liu didn’t save all his moves for the box-office Marvel hit “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings﻿.”. The star spared some superhero acrobatics to throw out a memorable ceremonial first pitch before the Giants-Dodgers game on Sunday in San Francisco. Liu threw a strike and leaped into...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Average dips to .161

Bellinger went hitless in three at-bats during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, sinking his season average to .161. Amid Bellinger's season-long offensive slide, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged just over a week ago that the 2019 National League MVP would begin sitting more regularly against left-handed pitching. It's unclear if that plan remains in place after AJ Pollock (hamstring) was moved to the injured list over the weekend, as Bellinger started and batted eighth Tuesday against southpaw J.A. Happ. Bellinger stayed in the lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday -- this time versus right-hander Adam Wainwright -- but he continued to struggle. Though he hasn't enjoyed a hot streak at any point in 2021, Bellinger has performed especially poor over the past month. Since his two-homer game versus the Phillies on Aug. 11, Bellinger is slashing .108/.128/.145 while striking out at a 26.7 percent rate.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Cardinals Game Preview: Trea Turner, Mookie Betts Switched In Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers conclude their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon with Tony Gonsolin back from the 10-day injured list and Trea Turner and Mookie Betts switched in the lineup. Turner had been batting leadoff since joining the Dodgers, with Betts moved down to hitting...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers take on Padres at home for 3 games

The summer of baseball has looked quite different for two teams that were supposed to be the biggest rivalry in baseball this year. The Dodgers have scrambled, scratched, and fought to win 39-22 since early July. The Padres are 25-33 in that same time — 15.5 games out of first place. And yet, the Padres are still in contention for that elusive second Wild Card spot (currently closely battling the Cincinnati Reds).
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

Last Thursday brought us an abbreviated eight-game slate, and it's the same story this week. There are once again only eight games on tap, which makes it somewhat difficult to find enough quality streamers to fill every position. Then again, because so many teams have the day off, it's all the more important to get those empty lineup spots filled with live bats and arms.

