CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, NC

Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

morganton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Rain Shower#Protective Clothing#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
NBC News

Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom on eve of recall vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will head to California on Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom a day before the state's recall election, when voters could throw the Democrat out of the governorship and replace him with a Republican. Biden and Newsom will appear together in Long Beach, just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy