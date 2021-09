The Walking Dead is reaching its end with its eleventh season, with the long-running series’ final run clocking in at a super-sized 24 episodes. With only three weeks having gone by so far, we’ve still got a long way to go before it’s time to call it a day, but fans are already wondering how things are going to wrap up. Right now, the season is moving forward with fresh storylines, like the introduction of a new threat called the Reapers. But a moment in the latest episode teased that the show could start to look back, too, with the return of one of The Walking Dead’s most popular characters.