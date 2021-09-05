CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

What To Look For: Notre Dame Defense vs. Florida State

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bhhgy_0bnUtfhz00

Notre Dame is set to take on Florida State tonight as the Irish look to make yet another run at the College Football Playoff. The defense has been a driving force behind much of Notre Dame’s success in recent seasons, but will that continue with Marcus Freeman running the show?

Florida State will provide a good game one test for Freeman and the defense, which must remain one of the game’s best if the Irish are going to reach their full potential this season. Just like I said about the offense, we won’t have all the answers tonight no matter how the game goes, but we’ll certainly get a strong first impression, one way or the other.

With that in mind here are the things I’m looking for tonight to see if the Irish defense is ready to keep rolling.

1. Is the defensive line as good as advertised - Part of our expectation for the defense continuing to be outstanding is the belief that the defensive line will still be outstanding. There are, however, still a lot of questions about this unit, despite its talent and depth.

Will Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa be productive on the edge? Is Isaiah Foskey ready to take his game to another level? Is Jayson Ademilola ready to break out? Will the depth be able to provide disruption and playmaking ability?

Notre Dame needs its front four to make plays and dominate this matchup. Yes, Florida State is better up front this season but they still shouldn't be good enough to slow down or shut down a top defensive line. So, will Notre Dame have a top defensive line this season? We get our first evidence of that tonight!

2. Can the run defense be at its best - The defensive line needs to be at its best if it's going to slow down the Florida State ground attack, which was quite good last season despite the team's overall lack of success. Florida State has a big offensive line and Notre Dame is a bit undersized, so who will that play out?

Of course, the line can't do it all by itself. The second and third level players must be assignment correct, especially the linebackers. We expect them to be more aggressive under Freeman, but will that also come with being assignment correct and productive in the run game? We'll find out tonight.

Notre Dame must tackle better this season than it did a year ago, and that must start tonight.

3. Big first test for the new secondary starters - Cornerback Cam Hart and safety Houston Griffith will make their first starts tonight, and Notre Dame needs them to hit the ground running. Hart had a strong camp but he's an unknown, so you can expect Florida State to go after him early and often. The same will be true of Griffith, because we all know Florida State isn't going to go after All-American Kyle Hamilton.

The Irish secondary must limit the big plays and the new starters must be at their best. This is true not just tonight but for the rest of the season, but tonight is our first sample.

4. How much diversity will the defense show - Much has been made of the multiplicity that Freeman's defense will show. Three-down and four-down looks, unique personnel groupings, deep rotations, mixing up coverage looks, being more aggressive, all of it has been discussed throughout the summer.

But what will it actually look like against Florida State? That is question number one. Question number two is will it be effective and can the players execute the various looks at a high level. If they do the defense will shut Florida State down. If they don't you'll see the Seminoles rip off a lot of chunk plays.

5. What kind of adjustments will Freeman make - Former coordinators Mike Elko and Clark Lea were excellent in-game adjusters. That is the standard, and tonight is our first chance to see what Freeman does in this regard. Florida State is going to have formations, motions, personnel groupings and schemes that Notre Dame hasn't seen much of or isn't prepared for, or not as prepared for as they are for other things, that is how football goes.

How quickly Notre Dame recognizes that will determine just how good Freeman is as a game-day coach. He was quite good at this at Cincinnati, but will that continue at Notre Dame? Tonight will be our first glimpse.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
213
Followers
739
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Florida State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Florida College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Elko
Person
Kyle Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#All American#Seminoles#Irish Breakdown Content#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Notebook: Injuries, Xavier Watts, 9/11 Anniversary

News and notes from Brian Kelly's Thursday press conference ahead of the Notre Dame/Toledo matchup this weekend. Notre Dame had four players who needed surgery this week. Starting left tackle Blake Fisher (knee), backup linebacker Shayne Simon (shoulder), backup linebacker Paul Moala (Achilles) and backup tight end Kevin Bauman (knee) were all added to a mounting injury list that already included linebacker Marist Liufau (leg).
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Injuries Starting To Pile Up For Notre Dame

It was a brutal week for injuries for Notre Dame. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said that freshman starting left tackle Blake Fisher will likely miss eight weeks after undergoing surgery on Friday to repair torn meniscus in his knee. “We are hopeful that we’ll have him back this year,”...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Ultimate Notre Dame Football GameDay Experience

A trip to watch a game at Notre Dame Stadium is on the bucket list for most college football fans, and it is easy to see why – Gameday at Notre Dame is special. From the atmosphere on campus, to throwing a football on one of the quads, to taking a picture in front of Touchdown Jesus, to walking into the “House That Rockne Built” and looking up at the national championship banners, the ND football experience is special, and unmatched anywhere in the country.
NFLPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Cover Three: Week 2 Best College Football Bets

Week one of the college football season was certainly entertaining, and it was loaded with great matchups. Week two doesn't have as many matchups, but from a better perspective there are three very intriguing games. Oregon at Ohio State - 12 PM ET. Money Line: Oregon +440 Ohio State -650.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Kyle Hamilton Named Lott IMPACT Player of the Week

All-American safety Kyle Hamilton had some brilliant moments in the 41-38 Notre Dame victory over Florida State. His big game resulted in Hamilton winning the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the week. Hamilton was on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list and he made a big season-opening splash against...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Victory Wasn't Pretty But It Got The Job Done

It wasn’t the prettiest victory. But Notre Dame got the job done in a 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State on Sunday night. The No. 9 ranked Irish (1-0) squandered an 18-point halftime lead before Jonathan Doerer saved them with a 41-yard field goal in the first overtime. Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald, who made a 43-yard field goal with 40 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, missed a 38-yard field goal that would’ve given FSU the lead in the first overtime.
Florida StatePosted by
IrishBreakdown

Jack Coan Shines In Notre Dame Victory Over Florida State

Sunday night in Tallahassee was Jack Coan’s moment, and he shined like the gold on his new helmet. In his first game since 2019 at Wisconsin, Notre Dame’s new signal caller racked up 26 completions for 366 yards and four touchdowns to lead Notre Dame to a 41-38 down to the wire overtime victory over Florida State.
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

College Football Roundup: Many Lessons To Learn From Week 1

A full slate of college football action returned this weekend, complete with the tradition and pageantry that makes the sport so special and was largely missing last season. In raucous stadiums with marching bands blaring, some teams set themselves apart, others suffered devastating losses, and the College Football Playoff picture began to take shape.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Kyle Hamilton And Notre Dame Did What Was Needed

Notre Dame opened the season with a down to the wire 41-38 overtime victory over a talented Florida State team that refused to go away in the second half. After the game, Irish All-American safety Kyle Hamilton was happy with his team’s efforts against an under-appreciated Seminole squad. “First game...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame LB Paul Moala Is Out For The Season

Senior linebacker Paul Moala suffered a season ending achilles injury against Florida State, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said at his Monday press conference. Moala, a 5-11 1/2, 222-pound Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn graduate, missed all but three games in 2020 with a torn achilles. Moala was listed as the third string rover linebacker behind Jack Kiser and Isaiah Pryor.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Toledo

OFFENSE - FIRST TEAM. RB #23 Kyren Williams - 5-9, 199, Jr. X #0 Braden Lenzy - 5-11 1/2, 182, Sr. W #4 Kevin Austin - 6-2, 215, Sr. TE #87 Michael Mayer - 6-4 1/2, 251, Soph. LT #68 Michael Carmody - 6-5 1/2, 290, Soph. LG #52 Zeke...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Notebook: FSU Victory, Jack Coan, Next Man In

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s Monday press conference focused on his team's 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State, their upcoming opponent Toledo, quarterback Jack Coan’s performance against FSU and more. On the victory against Florida State. “It certainly was an enjoyable victory when you're on the road. After getting...
NFLPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Kyle Hamilton, Brian Kelly, McKenzie Milton

Five more takes off the Florida State game from Mike Hutton. 1. The fumble call that was overturned by officials in Florida State’s final overtime drive was in a word ridiculous. McKenzie Milton was clearly bringing the ball back to his body after starting a throwing motion to tuck it in. That’s why the officials called it a fumble. Replay, in the letter of the rule rather than the intent, showed his arm was coming forward. By definition, it was a pass. The problem with overturning it is that if in fact Milton did make a throw, the officials still got it wrong when the play was supposedly corrected. The correct call should’ve been intentional grounding. There were no receivers close. College football should consider changing how it defines an incomplete pass.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Jack Coan Shines In Win, Defense Struggles and More

My five takeaways from the thrilling 41-38 Notre Dame victory over Florida State. 1. My second quarter mood was trending toward dumping on Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan. He needed to run the ball once or twice to loosen up the defense. He missed a couple of deep throws. And he generally just seemed too in control. Man was I wrong. Coan had himself a night, finishing 26 for 35 with 366 yards passing and four touchdown throws. With a running game that struggled and defense that was disappointing, Coan was a spectacular game manager. The Irish needed every bit of magic that Coan provided. Hat tip to Coan for exceeding expectations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy