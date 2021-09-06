CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Greenville families return to scenes of devastation after Dixie fire

By Victoria Bekiempis
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4155_0bnUtOtk00

As some families in Greenville, California started to return home this week after the Dixie fire tore through this town of about 800 residents, they were confronted by burnt remnants of their former lives. Some returned to find a makeshift grave for a family pet. Others walked through debris which, just a few weeks earlier, they had planned to sell.

Photographer Josh Edelson was at home, recuperating from a stretch of 20-hour days photographing the California wildfires, when he saw the alert from CalFire, the state’s department of forestry and fire protection, saying this week that residents could return home. The news came one month after the Dixie fire – which has burned 893,852 acres since erupting on 14 July – struck Greenville, and Edelson wanted to capture the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS0jU_0bnUtOtk00
Wendy Weight, left, reacts while viewing the burned remains of her home in Greenville, California, on Saturday. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

In one of Edelson’s photos, a woman named Riley Cantrell holds her face and cries as she surveils the charred remains of her mother’s home with her boyfriend Bradley Fairbanks. When Cantrell arrived at the pile of rubble, she discovered a small mound, with a sort of little cross on it.

The family dog, had perished in the blaze. Cantrell told Edelson that firefighters had found the dog and buried it on the property.

“I’ve wanted to get photos of residents coming home or to what’s left of their homes, because I feel like those are some of the only opportunities to get the most emotional visuals from a fire,” said Edelson, 42.

“Usually, when covering a wildfire, it’s actual fire, firefighters, people are evacuated. And, they might be visually striking images, but the emotional side of fires typically comes when people start returning home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPMqe_0bnUtOtk00
A family of deer wanders through burned rubble in Greenville, California, on Saturday. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

“So I really wanted to get that, especially since the Caldor fire, with the Lake Tahoe basin, has kind of, more taken over, or dominated, the headlines in terms of fire.” The Caldor fire has approached Lake Tahoe, though firefighters have made progress in battling the blaze.

“It seems like every year they get worse or at least in this case, different. Nobody expected fire to come into the Lake Tahoe basin, but it did,” Edelson said at one point in conversation with the Guardian. “The Dixie fire was absolutely insane. When Greenville burned, there was a huge column of ash that was just kind of towering over it, and that sort of pushed fire into the town.”

“I know there’s a lot of other stuff going on as well, but I just couldn’t believe that people weren’t jumping on the chance to go and photograph residents returning home in the Greenville area,” Edelson said. “I don’t want to say that it’s forgotten, but the news cycle moves pretty quickly, so it was really important to me to keep this in people’s faces and keep that picture going.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXSML_0bnUtOtk00
Riley Cantrell, left, and her boyfriend Bradley Fairbanks view what’s left of her mother’s home after the Dixie fire in Greenville, California. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s not like the Dixie fire was just, you know, a small fire and a small story,” Edelson said. “It destroyed an entire town.”

In his more than 10 years of chronicling fire season, he has shot close to 100 wildfires, and photographed residents returning home dozens of times.

“There’s a lot of people that lost their homes, and there’s a lot of really deeply emotional and impactful stories that come out of that.”

“When I got there, I kind of just expected there would be residents everywhere going through their things, but there actually were very few people there. I don’t quite understand why,” Edelson said. “I just kind of drove around and waited in a lot of spots in downtown Greenville, and some residential neighborhoods, and found a handful of residents that were coming home to view their properties. So, they were just kind of slowly trickling in. ”

Another one of Edelson’s photos this week captured the Weight family somberly assessing what was left of their home in Greenville. They had planned on selling their property before the fire. Another photo shows Cody Najera and Arizona Erb examining debris from what used to be their home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JD9n_0bnUtOtk00
Residents Cody Najera, right, and Arizona Erb look through the remains of their burned home in Greenville, California, on 4 September. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Edelson, who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, said he always approaches residents before taking photos, asking if it’s OK for him to be there. “I know that it’s a very difficult time for them, and they’re struggling with a lot. I just let them know I’m a photographer on assignment for AFP, which I was.”

“Occasionally, somebody will say ‘no,’ and I’ll just then leave, but I effectively get permission from them to be there and photograph them. I try and exhibit some compassion, and tell them I’m really sorry for their loss.”

“It’s heart-wrenching. I feel really bad for these people. I wish there was something I could do, but I guess I’m doing what I can, which is to take pictures and have the story be told,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what telling the story and showing these scenes will do, but I hope something good comes from it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07y7uS_0bnUtOtk00
Jack and Heidi Green walk through a burned neighborhood in Greenville, California. The Greens say their home survived, but they wished it had burned since it is condemned. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Edelson said that he aims to capture the reactions that best show the toll of destruction: “People hugging, reacting to a scene, hand on face, hand on head, crying, wiping tears, all those things kind of convey, those kind of show emotion.”

“There may not be flames and firefighters, but it’s the effect, how it’s actually affecting people, so I think it’s really important.”

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Utah firefighters return home from Dixie Fire to reunite with families

(KUTV) — Utah Task Force 2 has returned home on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to reunite with their families. Twenty-one firefighters returned from northern California, where they were helping battle the Dixie Fire. The task force had left in August to provide assistance. "Huge thank you to our wives...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Firefighters Return Friday From Fighting Massive Dixie Fire

Pasadena Fire Department personnel returned Friday evening from nearly two weeks in Northern California fighting the Dixie Fire. “Staff are well and looking forward to a much deserved rest,” according to a Fire Dept. statement. Two Captains, one engineer and two firefighters were part of Strike Team XLC-1201A, according to...
PASADENA, CA
mynews4.com

Truckee Meadows Fire donates fire engine to department devastated by Dixie Fire

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) has made a big donation to a fire department that worked to protect areas hit hard by the Dixie Fire. The Indian Valley Fire and Rescue (IVFR) oversees fire stations in some of the areas devastated by the wildfire. A local station in Greenville, California falls under their protection district.
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Dixie#Afp Getty Images Edelson
Outsider.com

Dixie Fire: Families Return to Gold Rush-Era Town to Find It Completely Destroyed

When area officials lifted the mandatory evacuation orders Friday for those in the path of the Dixie Fire, the residents of one historic California town had no idea what to expect. Most knew there would be devastation, but few expected the horrific sight as they returned to their homes; only to discover that home was no more after the Dixie Fire tore through the area in early August.
GREENVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWT

Family displaced after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family is now homeless after a house fire erupted just after 1:30 a.m. It happened at 144h and Krug Circle. Omaha Fire Department tells us the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. The cause of the fire has been determined to be the...
OMAHA, NE
natureworldnews.com

Bears Roam Empty City as Residents of South Lake Tahoe Flee Caldor Fire

After the Caldor fire prompted the evacuation of 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe, California, bears in the area decided to start patrolling the empty area. With people inhabiting the area gone, garbage service temporarily stopped last week, and flames blazing through their house, bears dug through refuse cans in the resort town and made their way into homes searching for food. They were seen in people's houses, outside grocery shops, and at gas stations.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Teacher Harvey Williams Struck, Killed By Automatic Gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of automatic gunfire near 49th Street on Tuesday night killed a man known by many in north Minneapolis. He was in his vehicle and ended up in a ditch off I-94. Gospel singer, minister, and model Jovanta Patton knew the victim, Harvey Williams, from childhood. “We don’t know the details – I’m not here to speak on that, but I am here to speak on how we are going to miss someone who was a good person that would help change the community,” said Patton, who met Williams at Edison High School. Word spread quickly of Williams’ death. Patton and...
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley Couple Seeks Answers After Safe Containing $500K In Valuables Stolen From Their Home

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — An elderly Berkeley couple are seeking answers after they said a thief was able to steal a 300 pound safe from their home, containing an estimated $500,000 in jewelry and other valuables. The victims told KPIX 5 that police responded right away but the couple quickly discovered the department just didn’t have the resources to fully investigate and help them get their family treasures back. According to the couple, the burglar entered the home and knew exactly where to go. He went upstairs and dragged the safe on the hardwood floor, using a quilt off a bed to...
BERKELEY, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy