Specialties/varieties: Sparkling Wine, Viognier, Rosé, Pinot Noir. How did find your way to wine? My path into wine was entirely out of family loyalty. My dad, who was a software engineer, had a hobby of making wine in our garage when I was growing up, and I would help. After doing this for 20 years, local winemaker friends encouraged him to turn his passion into a professional winery. I was working in biotechnology in San Francisco and had never considered a career in wine, but my dad called to say that he wanted to start a winery and could use my help. We co-founded Et Fille, which means "and daughter," together in 2003. I learned everything about winemaking from my dad as we made wine together until he died in 2017. Now, I am the sole owner and winemaker making wines that are inspired by my dad's legacy and daughter's future.