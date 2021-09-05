West Marshall downs South Tama
Preston Pope ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns to help lead West Marshall to a 45-6 blowout victory over South Tama on Friday night. Pope needed just 12 carries to accrue 126 yards and four scores, three of which came during West Marshall’s 33-point second-quarter outburst. West Marshall took advantage of Parker Reese’s blocked punt, Peyton Hart’s interception and Caden Vellinga’s fumble recovery to run away with this game before halftime.www.tamatoledonews.com
