Sabres Offseason Depth Chart: Left Wing

It has been a long and tumultuous road for Detroit Red Wings coaches, staff, management, players, and fans. From one of the worst seasons in NHL history to a slightly less bad one, everyone in Motown has had to deal with the repercussions of an awful hockey team. They aren’t completely out of the woods yet, but with younger players like Moritz Seider coming to play for a shot at an everyday roster spot, many have their eyes set on bigger things than a draft lottery ball. However, others believe that the team may need more draft additions before truly considering a swift exit from the rebuilding stage. The latter seems to be the most interesting point of view, so I’ll be taking that side and diving into why I believe that it’s the best route if you’re Steve Yzerman sitting in the general manager’s seat.