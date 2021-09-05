Richmond woman missing in Glacier National Park found dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman who was reported missing in Montana’s Glacier National Park last week has been found dead, according to the Aware Foundation. Jennifer “Jenn” Coleman, 34, was believed to have been hiking alone on Monday, August 30 possibly to the Dragon’s Tail or Highline Trail. Coleman grew up in Roanoke and lived in Richmond where she was an employee with the Virginia Department of Health.