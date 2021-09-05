CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3220 Edenville Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home! This well cared for home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, main level laundry and attached 2 car garage. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and an island and a separate dining area attached. Feel the openness of the kitchen and living room with the vaulted ceilings. In the basement you will find a large open area that a sliding glass door opens up the outside to the inside. Smaller rooms are sectioned off as well for hobby areas. This home will provide you with some of the best evening sunsets that Chambersburg has to offer! Professional photography to be completed this week!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

