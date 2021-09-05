STC hears financing options for Middle School
Several stakeholders in the South Tama Middle School bond referendum project gathered at STC Elementary Monday evening to hear a presentation from Travis Squires of Piper Sandler. Squires, who is the Managing Director at the Des Moines-based financial consulting firm, addressed the STC Board of Education and the Facilities Task Force regarding financing capabilities the district has before them as they move forward toward a vote on a middle school improvement project.www.tamatoledonews.com
