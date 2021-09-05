CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

408 Shannon Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, deck. Close to 270/70/dtf. Needs TLC and it is reflected in the price. No VA or FHA. No seller repairs. Listing courtesy of Maurer Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-09-05T23:51:05.243.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fha#Maurer Realty#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4109 Lyons Street

Check out this beautiful semi-detached home, just minutes away from Washington DC, the National Harbor, and Alexandria VA, this brick house is solid! With a walkout basement and a fully fenced yard, it is a corner house so it has plenty of parking on the street. the property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.The basement has another room that can be used as an office.
Leesburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Radford Terrace NE

Lovely, spacious town house in the heart of Leesburg. With over 1800 square feet this home has space for everyone. Lots of recent updates: Appliances (2020), front porch and steps (2019), French Doors ( 2018), Roof (2015), Hot Water Heater (2014), HVAC (2012), Windows (2010). Opportunity for you to put your own final finishing touches on this wonderful home. Located close to shopping, restaurants and charming historic Downtown Leesburg.
Germantown, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25 Sky Blue Court

Don't miss this completely transformed, lakefront end-unit townhome in Germantown, MD. Featuring brand new espresso luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, you'll love the open and airy concept of living, dining, and entertaining. A refreshed powder room greets you by the entry while large bay windows lets ample sunlight into the space. The open-concept plan combines living and dining leading to a beautiful kitchen including white cabinets with modern nickel hardware, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. The main level includes the walk-out to the fenced in back patio, perfect for al fresco dining. Upstairs you'll find brand new carpet throughout and 3 bedrooms, plus a linen closet and 2 bathrooms. Your owner's suite features vaulted ceilings, a separate make up area, walk-in closet, and recently refreshed en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, contemporary vanity and countertop, new mirror, light fixture, and glass shelf. Down the hall you'll find 2 nice sized guest bathrooms with vaulted ceilings and well appointed closets. They share a hallway bath with a brand new modern vanity, mirror, light fixture, and bathroom/tub combination. The basement also includes brand new plush carpet and a large recreation or play area complete with a wood-burning fireplace. You'll also find your dedicated laundry room with side-by-side washer and dryer plus plenty of storage space. A back nook area is perfect for the treadmill and features additional under-stairs storage. There's even a rough-in for an additional bathroom is desired. Out front you'll love the serene view of Gunner's Lake, with a playground steps away. Plus, you're just minutes to restaurants, shops, and the highway for convenience at its best. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful home in Montgomery County!
Stafford, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2 Whitson Woods (Blake) Place

Take advantage of pre-construction pricing! Limited initial release of great homesites! Opportunity to personalize or take advantage of pre-selected designer finishes that take the guess work out of design while providing fresh current looks for your new home. Best spacious new town homes in Stafford. Close to shopping, the VRE, I95 and Quantico.
Reston, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2320 Emerald Heights Court

Stunningly renovated townhouse with new kitchen and bathrooms. Private setting in the Pinecrest neighborhood just minutes from Reston Town Center and the new metro station expected to open Feb 2022. Capital Bike Share located just down the road on Green Range Drive. Conveniently located near the Reston Community Center, Reston National Golf Course, and the new HallyRise mixed use community with Wegmans expected to open in 2023.White kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens into the combined dining/family room for open concept living. Beautiful luxury oak laminate floors on 3 levels. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with a beautifully updated full bath. Lower level offers a recreation area with wood burning fireplace, a separate study, updated bath. Laundry and ample storage in the utility room.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8801 Sweet Rose Court

Beautiful 3 year old Townhouse in great a community. Spacious rooms with an amazing Owners suite. Stunning Kitchen that walks out to the deck. You don't want to miss this one!. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

27 Summer Street

3 bedroom and 1 bathroom half of a duplex available now! This home features hard floor floors throughout the home and a fenced in backyard. The floors and walls have been freshly painted throughout the home! There is a small deck off of one of the bedrooms. There is also a large attic with plenty of storage. The basement is unfinished. Schedule your showing before this one is gone!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11515 Rock Hill Road

NEW LISTING! Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath with full basement situated on .58 acres. Included in the price is an additional 1.28 acre lot next door for a total of 1.86 acres. This residential property has public water and a septic system. The additional lot has a septic system and can be reconnected to public water again. Easy to show! Schedule your tour TODAY! 11515 Rock Hill Rd. (MLS# MDWA2002162) and Lot 1 at 11523 Rock Hill Rd. (MLS# MDWA2002164) are both included in the purchase price.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

230 Dickinson Avenue

AMAZING VIEWS. Larger than it looks, 2 story cape cod style home in the borough with MASSIVE 30 x 40 garage with oversized door and high ceilings. Wrap around front porch. Double rear deck with covered second floor porch access from bedroom. Newly fenced yard and retaining walls, shed conveys. Close to downtown, hospital, doctors, YMCA, shopping and much more. 4 bedrooms and 1 bath (garden tub only) upstairs with room for a 5th bedroom and central gaming/den area. First floor bathroom adjacent to a small bedroom or office. Must see to appreciate the size of this home, needs some TLC on inside.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1303 Stockett Square

Check out this great rental portfolio potential. Carpet and paint will go a long way in this house. Great bones with minimal updates needed. Move in with equity or keep as a rental and cash flow instantly! Ask agent about possible renovations. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Keystone Realty. ©2021...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8198 Halley Court

Welcome Home! Beautifully renovated End Unit Town home in a quiet location. This formerly Builder Model Home features gorgeous refinished hardwood floors in the main level, renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, new granite counters, new stainless steel appliances. Stunning spacious living room with separate dining room to host family and friends. There are three spacious bedrooms and two additional full bathroom and new carpet throughout the upper level. The primary bedroom offers a gorgeous personal full bath, The fully finished walk out lower level has large rec room, a bed room and full bathroom with new carpet flooring. Walkout Basement with easy access to a private fenced backyard. Roof (2017). The home is freshly painted throughout. Come visit to see your dream home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7814 Saint Fabian Lane

Professional photos coming soon. End of group townhouse that is affordable! Home being sold as is but in decent condition. Listing courtesy of Century 21 The Real Estate Centre. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
Irvington, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1927 Mosher Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 09/22 @10:00 am. Ends 09/24 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story End Unit Townhome located in the Irvington Area. Minutes to the Numerous Attractions of Edmondson Village & Gwynns Falls Park. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, MD Route 144 (Frederick Ave). Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
Washington Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1121 Washington Boulevard

Recently Renovated Beautiful home Plenty of space in backyard for parking or an addition. Locally known as Pigtown, Washington Villages combines history with strong civic pride to create a friendly neighborhood, less 10 minutes from downtown Baltimore. Listing courtesy of Xrealty.Net Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
Callao, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Gardy's Mill Road

$79,500 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VANV2000084. *Attention Developers & Builders * - - This parcel of land had already been divided, County Approved, Road platted, and some soil work completed. Offers: 3 waterfront Building lots, 2 Water Access Building lots, & a Waterfront Common area that would be excellent for a community pier and/or Ramp. Lots of Waterfrontage along the shores of the tranquil 75 acre Gardys Mill Pond. This Pond is known to have some of the best fresh water fishing around. Would make a fantastic small neighborhood or keep it all for 1 Extremely private Homesite.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1101 S Potomac Street

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just steps to Canton Square and 2 blocks to the waterfront! This spacious end-of-group sunfilled townhouse is ready to be your next home! 3BR, 3BA with ATTACHED GARAGE and ROOF TOP DECK with amazing views! Walk to many delicious restaurants, bars, shops, dog park, Target, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, gym, the list is endless! Minutes to I95. Call today for a private showing!!
Potomac, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12412 Falconbridge Drive

Beautifully updated townhome in Potomac Chase! Recent upgrades include new windows, granite, carpet, flooring, and fresh paint throughout the home. Main floor boasts spacious living area with gas fireplace, half bath, and floorplan great for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath on top floor, with lower level having 4th bedroom and full bath in addition. Floor to ceiling windows pour light into the entire main floor. Custom dog shower in basement for practical fur parents! ADT security system conveys.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3030 Ascension Street

TENANT OCCUPIED! Do not disturb Tenant!! This is an AS-IS sale. Inspections are for the Buyer's information only. Add this 2 bedroom, 1 bath to your growing portfolio. A little TLC makes this one an instant cash cow! Near public transportation and major highways. CASH OR HARD MONEY ONLY! Buyer pays all transfer and recordation costs. Go and Show - This one will not last long!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9456 Zachary Taylor Highway

Don't wait to see this charming updated raised rambler on 4+ acres. Enjoy evenings by the large fire pit with custom made wood log seating for everyone to enjoy. The pond, spring feed, provides great fishing for the entire family. Kitchen is large and nicely updated with butcher block counters and plenty of seating for all. Fall evenings are best by the wood stove in the family room which leads to the back decking and total privacy. Oversized 2 car garage with plenty of space for the workshop of your dreams!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5014 Nicholas Road

This is the one you have been waiting for. Four bedroom home with two car garage in great commuting location and sought after neighborhood. This home requires some vision and the price is reflective of the condition. Enjoy instant sweat equity and the ability to make it your own. This one will not last long.

Comments / 0

Community Policy