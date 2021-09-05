23333 Four Chimneys Lane

A paved circular drive leads to this elegant all brick custom residence on 7.57 beautiful acres just minutes from the charming village of historic Middleburg. This stunning one level residence boasts high ceilings, a gourmet country kitchen and an open floor plan with sun filled rooms. Features include 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths, a huge family room with a gas fireplace and a fabulous Palladian window overlooking the manicured grounds. The formal dining and living rooms are ideal for family gatherings and gracious entertaining. The luxurious primary suite is simply grand with incredible picture windows flooding the rooms with sunlight and capturing the fantastic views of the lush pastures and brilliant gardens. A rear brick terrace is perfect for outdoor dining and quiet relaxation.The lower walk out level boasts high ceilings and is ready for future expansion. A two stall barn is surrounded by board fenced paddocks and supplied with water and electricity.In addition to the oversized two car attached garage at the main house, there is detached garage/storage building which can nicely accommodate an oversized or recreational vehicle. This exceptionally beautiful property, in pristine condition, offers all the amenities for a wonderful country lifestyle, in an area rich in history.