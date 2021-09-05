CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middleburg, VA

23333 Four Chimneys Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA paved circular drive leads to this elegant all brick custom residence on 7.57 beautiful acres just minutes from the charming village of historic Middleburg. This stunning one level residence boasts high ceilings, a gourmet country kitchen and an open floor plan with sun filled rooms. Features include 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths, a huge family room with a gas fireplace and a fabulous Palladian window overlooking the manicured grounds. The formal dining and living rooms are ideal for family gatherings and gracious entertaining. The luxurious primary suite is simply grand with incredible picture windows flooding the rooms with sunlight and capturing the fantastic views of the lush pastures and brilliant gardens. A rear brick terrace is perfect for outdoor dining and quiet relaxation.The lower walk out level boasts high ceilings and is ready for future expansion. A two stall barn is surrounded by board fenced paddocks and supplied with water and electricity.In addition to the oversized two car attached garage at the main house, there is detached garage/storage building which can nicely accommodate an oversized or recreational vehicle. This exceptionally beautiful property, in pristine condition, offers all the amenities for a wonderful country lifestyle, in an area rich in history.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Palladian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Posted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
NBC News

Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom on eve of recall vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will head to California on Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom a day before the state's recall election, when voters could throw the Democrat out of the governorship and replace him with a Republican. Biden and Newsom will appear together in Long Beach, just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy