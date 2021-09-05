CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hokies go 1–1 at Marriott Invitational

By Amber Williams, sports editor
Collegiate Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Tech women’s soccer team (4–1–0) started the weekend strong with a 3–2 win over James Madison University (1–3–0), but ended the tournament with a 2–0 loss to No. 9 Santa Clara University. Emily Gray was once again the star of the match against the Dukes on Thursday and...

James Madison
#Hokies#James Madison University#Villanova#Marriott Invitational#Santa Clara University#Jmu#Hokie Keeper Alia Skinner#Broncos
Virginia Tech
Villanova University
