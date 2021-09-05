Hokies go 1–1 at Marriott Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies football team is just two days away from kicking off the season at home against the 10th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. Virginia Tech has a mixture of youth and experience at the skilled positions. Junior wide receiver Tre Turner is excited about the season ahead especially his role as one of the team leaders. “We set the standard in the room. We come in and take it every day. I love this room more than I have ever had. Not just me being the leader in the room. I actually want to come and work with these guys. Like we all want to learn and be better every single day. That is what I like about the room. I can see that improvement. Based on the three years here. I just like this room right here,” said Turner. The Hokies take on the Tar Heels this Friday night at 6:00 at Lane Stadium.