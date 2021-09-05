Crowds return to Marietta Square for 2021 Art in the Park festival

Hundreds visited Marietta Square over the weekend to browse local creations, grab a bite at Marietta restaurants, listen to live music and take in the town during the 2021 Art in the Park festival. The festival, held in and around Glover Park at Marietta Square, began Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. The 35-year-old Art in the Park festival had to be canceled in 2020, but this year featured 175 artists from all over the country in mediums including painting, photography, pottery, graphic arts, sculpture, jewelry, woodworking and more, according to the festival's website.