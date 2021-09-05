CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
19275 Frazier Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis colonial awaits its new owner(s) in a sought-out area of Culpeper known as the +G+White Shop area+G- which is close to Route 29. Located within in 5 mins from the Town of Culpeper. No HOA and High Speed Internet! The well-built home was built by Jefferson Home Builders and offers a huge master suite with 2 closets, 3 additional spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, oversized carport, deck, formal dining area, kitchen, living/den area, formal living or office and unfinished basement to design as you please. This property offers over 5 acres of leisure including a stocked pond and a pool with a stamped concrete patio. Home has leaf guard gutters, retaining wall, invisible fence, A/C unit was upgraded 3 years ago, deck extension was done, well pump was serviced, and septic was pumped 1 year ago.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Alexandria, VA

4109 Lyons Street

4109 Lyons Street

Check out this beautiful semi-detached home, just minutes away from Washington DC, the National Harbor, and Alexandria VA, this brick house is solid! With a walkout basement and a fully fenced yard, it is a corner house so it has plenty of parking on the street. the property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.The basement has another room that can be used as an office.
Leesburg, VA

505 Radford Terrace NE

505 Radford Terrace NE

Lovely, spacious town house in the heart of Leesburg. With over 1800 square feet this home has space for everyone. Lots of recent updates: Appliances (2020), front porch and steps (2019), French Doors ( 2018), Roof (2015), Hot Water Heater (2014), HVAC (2012), Windows (2010). Opportunity for you to put your own final finishing touches on this wonderful home. Located close to shopping, restaurants and charming historic Downtown Leesburg.
Lake Ridge, VA

8302 Silver Trumpet Drive

8302 Silver Trumpet Drive

Stunning townhome in Kendall Ridge that backs to walking trail and woods! The main level boasts beautiful wood flooring, a spacious living room, gourmet kitchen and half bath. Sliding doors open to an expansive deck overlooking the fenced rear yard. Upstairs you will find 2 huge bedrooms and a full bath. Finished lower level with family room, full bath and walk out to brick patio. Great location, close to commuter routes, shopping, and dining.
Stafford, VA

2 Whitson Woods (Blake) Place

2 Whitson Woods (Blake) Place

Take advantage of pre-construction pricing! Limited initial release of great homesites! Opportunity to personalize or take advantage of pre-selected designer finishes that take the guess work out of design while providing fresh current looks for your new home. Best spacious new town homes in Stafford. Close to shopping, the VRE, I95 and Quantico.
Germantown, MD

25 Sky Blue Court

25 Sky Blue Court

Don't miss this completely transformed, lakefront end-unit townhome in Germantown, MD. Featuring brand new espresso luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, you'll love the open and airy concept of living, dining, and entertaining. A refreshed powder room greets you by the entry while large bay windows lets ample sunlight into the space. The open-concept plan combines living and dining leading to a beautiful kitchen including white cabinets with modern nickel hardware, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. The main level includes the walk-out to the fenced in back patio, perfect for al fresco dining. Upstairs you'll find brand new carpet throughout and 3 bedrooms, plus a linen closet and 2 bathrooms. Your owner's suite features vaulted ceilings, a separate make up area, walk-in closet, and recently refreshed en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, contemporary vanity and countertop, new mirror, light fixture, and glass shelf. Down the hall you'll find 2 nice sized guest bathrooms with vaulted ceilings and well appointed closets. They share a hallway bath with a brand new modern vanity, mirror, light fixture, and bathroom/tub combination. The basement also includes brand new plush carpet and a large recreation or play area complete with a wood-burning fireplace. You'll also find your dedicated laundry room with side-by-side washer and dryer plus plenty of storage space. A back nook area is perfect for the treadmill and features additional under-stairs storage. There's even a rough-in for an additional bathroom is desired. Out front you'll love the serene view of Gunner's Lake, with a playground steps away. Plus, you're just minutes to restaurants, shops, and the highway for convenience at its best. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful home in Montgomery County!
2941 Upton Street NW

2941 Upton Street NW

Welcome to this elegantly appointed four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath + lower level in-law suite semi-detached townhome enhanced by beautiful period detailing. From the inviting front porch to the high ceilings, original details, abundant light, and hardwood flooring throughout, this sophisticated city residence delivers many special features to please the discerning buyer. The main level features a gracious entry foyer, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, an expansive dining room, and a sleek and distinctive stainless steel kitchen. A den/sunroom and powder room complete the spacious first level. The sun-filled second floor includes a primary suite with an airy sitting room/office and an en suite full bath. There are three additional flexible bedrooms (one has no closet), a hall bath, and a large-capacity washer/dryer on this level. The third-level loft space with a large closet and additional storage is an ideal home office, den, teen bedroom, or art studio. There is also a fully finished walkout lower-level in-law suite or family room with a full kitchen, full bath, sleeping alcove, and a second washer/dryer. A detached two-car garage, additional off-street parking, a stone patio, and a fully fenced large, level backyard that could accommodate a pool! This is a must-see!This gracious home is ideally located just two blocks to the Van Ness METRO, plentiful shops, a grocery store, restaurants, and a short walk to Cleveland Park. **Floor Plans in the Documents**
7612 Quail Run Lane

7612 Quail Run Lane

This gorgeous interior townhouse has been fully renovated to offer a sleek, stylish and charming home you will be proud to call your own. You will live within a peaceful and private community with easy access to shopping, schools, parks, public transportation, and a host of must-have amenities.From the moment you step inside, you are welcomed into the light-filled and open layout with room for everyone to spread out and relax. Engineered hardwood flooring has been laid throughout the main level and combines beautifully with the on-trend color tones and neutral decor, creating an interior that feels fresh and modern.The same attention to detail is on show in the sleek and stylish kitchen with everything the avid cook could ever desire. Here, you+GGre treated to a new tiled backsplash and gorgeous shaker-style cabinets along with sweeping granite countertops that will make preparing meals a pleasure. Adding to the appeal of this gourmet chef+GGs haven is the suite of all-new stainless steel appliances and quality fixtures.The long list of extra features is extensive and includes generous bedrooms, brand new carpeting, and an unfinished walk-out basement that leads to the fenced yard.Everything you could ever need is within easy reach promising a life of absolute convenience for the lucky new owners of this delightful townhouse. For those who love the outdoors, the picturesque Bull Run Regional Park and Manassas National Battlefield Park are just waiting to be explored. The shopping, restaurants, and amenities that line Sudley Road are also nearby as are medical facilities and the I-66.
Reston, VA

2320 Emerald Heights Court

2320 Emerald Heights Court

Stunningly renovated townhouse with new kitchen and bathrooms. Private setting in the Pinecrest neighborhood just minutes from Reston Town Center and the new metro station expected to open Feb 2022. Capital Bike Share located just down the road on Green Range Drive. Conveniently located near the Reston Community Center, Reston National Golf Course, and the new HallyRise mixed use community with Wegmans expected to open in 2023.White kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens into the combined dining/family room for open concept living. Beautiful luxury oak laminate floors on 3 levels. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with a beautifully updated full bath. Lower level offers a recreation area with wood burning fireplace, a separate study, updated bath. Laundry and ample storage in the utility room.
Franconia, VA

6408 Franconia Court

6408 Franconia Court

Beautiful three story townhome that has been lovingly maintained and updated. Step inside to find a main level with newly refinished hardwood floors and spacious living room! A gorgeous wood burning fireplace makes a fantastic focal point and will be a favorite on cool nights. French doors fill the space with natural light and allow quick access out onto the private deck! Once outside you'll enjoy relaxing, dining and entertaining on the private deck and maintenance free yard. The galley style kitchen has been updated to include granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new recessed lighting. An eat-in nook is perfect for everyday meals or chatting with the chef. A half bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs you'll find the primary bedroom with ample closet space, brand new carpeting and an ensuite full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, both with new carpeting, and an updated full bathroom provide ample space for all. The lower level offers even more living space including an office with ensuite full bathroom & walk-in closet and a recreation room. New carpet and paint throughout make this home move-in ready! Fantastic location near the Amazon Fresh store - only one on east coast. Conveniently located a few minutes (under a mile) to the Franconia-Springfield Metro, Spring I-495/395/95. A Commuters dream with a quick drive to Old Town, DC & Tysons and a few miles to the Pentagon, DC, & Airports. 2 assigned parking spaces. Shopping nearby: Whole Foods, Target, Best Buy, Starbucks, and walkable to Springfield Town Center.
6647 Medinah Lane

6647 Medinah Lane

Welcome to your new home on Medinah Ln. in the sought after Pinecrest Community! Enjoy 4 fully finished levels of freshly updated living space! Your spacious open floor plan kitchen overlooks the open dining and living room and is adorned with floor to ceiling windows that fill the home with an abundance of natural light. You can enjoy your morning coffee here, or head out onto your deck and enjoy it with the peaceful sounds of nature. Back inside you will find the freshly updated spaces carry over whether you head upstairs to your primary bedroom with cathedral ceilings w/ loft and secondary bedroom, or were you to go downstairs into your rec room with a walkout basement. The lower level can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom if you so choose as well. Come and reap all of the benefits that the Pinecrest neighborhood offers such as, the golf course, many walking paths, the tot lots, tennis courts and much much more. The home is also conveniently located near tons of restaurants and shops and easy access for commuters to hop on 395, 495 and the bus routes of the 29G, 29K and 29N. Welcome home!
27 Summer Street

27 Summer Street

3 bedroom and 1 bathroom half of a duplex available now! This home features hard floor floors throughout the home and a fenced in backyard. The floors and walls have been freshly painted throughout the home! There is a small deck off of one of the bedrooms. There is also a large attic with plenty of storage. The basement is unfinished. Schedule your showing before this one is gone!
400 Cromwell Court

400 Cromwell Court

Beautiful end unit townhome in Southridge Townhomes community. This two bedroom/2.5 bath unit has two en suite primary bedrooms. Laundry located on bedroom level for convenience. This lovely home has new professional landscaping, new roof , and new siding. All exterior trim wrapped in vinyl for virtually maintenance free exterior. Additional upgrades include energy saving Smart thermostat and many recently updated appliances. Windows, light fixtures, gutters with Leaf guards updated in 2020. Relax at the outdoor Community pool. Listen to soothing sounds of songbirds and the nearby fountain while enjoying the privacy of your fenced side and backyard. Relax on chilly nights in front of the wood burning fireplace. Close to Business Route 15, Route 522, and Route 29 for a convenient commute. Close to shopping and healthcare services. High speed Comcast Internet on site if you work or need to school from home. Don+GGt wait. Make this lovely home yours.
1008 Highpoint Trail

1008 Highpoint Trail

MOVE-IN FALL 2021! New 3BR, 2.5BA Luxury Townhome in Laurel. Take advantage of this great value! You'll love this modern Chandler II townhome and all the convenience and practicality the Laurel Overlook Community offers. Open the front door and you're met with an entry level rec room that provides space for a study, media room, hobby room or whatever you wish. Walk up the stairs to the open-concept main level and enjoy entertaining guests in your beautiful kitchen. Upstairs, the owner's suite, walk-in closet and luxurious owner's bath with dual vanity along with a seated shower. The upper floor also includes a full bath, conveniently located laundry room and two additional bedrooms. Home Warranty Included! All images and virtual tours are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ.
4639 Coulbourn Mill Road

4639 Coulbourn Mill Road

Welcome to this fully renovated brick rancher with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and abundant storage space! This home sits on just under a half acre parcel and has a beautiful front porch that over looks a large horse pasture across the street. Inside the home you will enjoy abundant natural light, refinished original hardwood and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, 4 generous sized bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms and a sleek, stylish and generously proportioned kitchen that flows to the comfortable living room. The kitchen offers high quality stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash, granite countertops, quality fixtures and finishes, and an accented baby blue island for entertaining and eating. Both the master bathroom and hallway bathroom have been updated with a fresh and crisp design including a brand new tile shower in the master bathroom, updated vanities, quartz countertops and new luxury vinyl plank flooring. The spacious full basement houses the washer and dryer, has a work shop area and large enough to also be used as a recreational room. Outside the home you will find the large rear patio great for entertaining and 3 large sheds which have electric and workshop benches. Some additional bonuses include a brand new heat pump and new ductwork, new well pump, new roof flashing and vents, many replacement vinyl windows. Call today to schedule a private tour!
230 Dickinson Avenue

230 Dickinson Avenue

AMAZING VIEWS. Larger than it looks, 2 story cape cod style home in the borough with MASSIVE 30 x 40 garage with oversized door and high ceilings. Wrap around front porch. Double rear deck with covered second floor porch access from bedroom. Newly fenced yard and retaining walls, shed conveys. Close to downtown, hospital, doctors, YMCA, shopping and much more. 4 bedrooms and 1 bath (garden tub only) upstairs with room for a 5th bedroom and central gaming/den area. First floor bathroom adjacent to a small bedroom or office. Must see to appreciate the size of this home, needs some TLC on inside.
8198 Halley Court

8198 Halley Court

Welcome Home! Beautifully renovated End Unit Town home in a quiet location. This formerly Builder Model Home features gorgeous refinished hardwood floors in the main level, renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, new granite counters, new stainless steel appliances. Stunning spacious living room with separate dining room to host family and friends. There are three spacious bedrooms and two additional full bathroom and new carpet throughout the upper level. The primary bedroom offers a gorgeous personal full bath, The fully finished walk out lower level has large rec room, a bed room and full bathroom with new carpet flooring. Walkout Basement with easy access to a private fenced backyard. Roof (2017). The home is freshly painted throughout. Come visit to see your dream home!
852 Nancy Lynn Lane

852 Nancy Lynn Lane

Come see this exceptional 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome, in great condition, in a sought-after community, & in a convenient location! The home has an open floor plan with wood floors and crown molding throughout. The gourmet kitchen features a double-oven, gas stove, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large island. The main level has a private den/office, living room, dining room, a family room with a gas fireplace, and a back deck overlooking open common area. The primary bedroom suite includes a spacious sitting room, 2 walk-in closets, and a large bath with a bath tub with separate shower, dual sink and water closet. The laundry room is on the upper level with the bedrooms for convenience. The entry level has a ground level bedroom, large recreation room, full bath, and leads to the rear patio with a fenced back yard. A community playground is at the other end of this townhouse building. Arnold, MD is just north of Annapolis with all the great events and lifestyle that this colonial town, the Chesapeake Bay, and the Naval Academy can provide. Fort Meade, Baltimore and Washington, DC are nearby. This is an exceptional home. Make it yours.
1101 S Potomac Street

1101 S Potomac Street

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just steps to Canton Square and 2 blocks to the waterfront! This spacious end-of-group sunfilled townhouse is ready to be your next home! 3BR, 3BA with ATTACHED GARAGE and ROOF TOP DECK with amazing views! Walk to many delicious restaurants, bars, shops, dog park, Target, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, gym, the list is endless! Minutes to I95. Call today for a private showing!!
148A S Street NW

148A S Street NW

This brand new 4 bedroom townhome features details that cannot be found anywhere else in the neighborhood. On the terrace level is a beautiful in-law suite, with its own entry, complete with kitchenette, that can be locked off completely from the rest of the home. The main living level features an ultra-sleek modern kitchen, waterfall quartz counters, panelized refrigerator, Fulgor Milano oven, Bosch Induction cooktop, Brizo kitchen faucet, and oversized pantry cabinet. The whole home is outfitted with built-in Sonos speakers, 4th Generation Nest Thermostats, wide plank wood flooring and historically detailed oversized windows. The large primary bedroom leads to a walkthrough closet, and a huge primary bath outfitted with Delta chrome fixtures, hand shower, and easy access controls. The oversized Porcelanosa tiling and stunning marble feature wall will leave you at peace. Two additional bedrooms leave you plenty of space for working from home, guests or family members. Continue upstairs to the top floor den with a built in wet bar and wine fridge before you reach your private roof deck with Monument and Downtown Views! Private parking is accessed off the rear alley.
Callao, VA

0 Gardy's Mill Road

0 Gardy's Mill Road

$79,500 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VANV2000084. *Attention Developers & Builders * - - This parcel of land had already been divided, County Approved, Road platted, and some soil work completed. Offers: 3 waterfront Building lots, 2 Water Access Building lots, & a Waterfront Common area that would be excellent for a community pier and/or Ramp. Lots of Waterfrontage along the shores of the tranquil 75 acre Gardys Mill Pond. This Pond is known to have some of the best fresh water fishing around. Would make a fantastic small neighborhood or keep it all for 1 Extremely private Homesite.

