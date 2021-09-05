19275 Frazier Road

This gorgeous interior townhouse has been fully renovated to offer a sleek, stylish and charming home you will be proud to call your own. You will live within a peaceful and private community with easy access to shopping, schools, parks, public transportation, and a host of must-have amenities.From the moment you step inside, you are welcomed into the light-filled and open layout with room for everyone to spread out and relax. Engineered hardwood flooring has been laid throughout the main level and combines beautifully with the on-trend color tones and neutral decor, creating an interior that feels fresh and modern.The same attention to detail is on show in the sleek and stylish kitchen with everything the avid cook could ever desire. Here, you+GGre treated to a new tiled backsplash and gorgeous shaker-style cabinets along with sweeping granite countertops that will make preparing meals a pleasure. Adding to the appeal of this gourmet chef+GGs haven is the suite of all-new stainless steel appliances and quality fixtures.The long list of extra features is extensive and includes generous bedrooms, brand new carpeting, and an unfinished walk-out basement that leads to the fenced yard.Everything you could ever need is within easy reach promising a life of absolute convenience for the lucky new owners of this delightful townhouse. For those who love the outdoors, the picturesque Bull Run Regional Park and Manassas National Battlefield Park are just waiting to be explored. The shopping, restaurants, and amenities that line Sudley Road are also nearby as are medical facilities and the I-66.