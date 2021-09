The Warsaw Kiwanis Club has announced it will host its annual Pancake and Egg Breakfast on Oct. 9. The mission of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world. In this spirit, breakfast proceeds will be donated to Riley Hospital for Children and the KC Riley Kids Fund. The annual Kiwanis breakfast is “all-you-care-to-eat” and will be served at First United Methodist Church’s Campus Connection located at 1692 West Lake St., Warsaw. Breakfast will be served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.