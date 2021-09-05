CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Green Woods Charter welcomes students back to school

Montgomery News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s face it … the ’20-’21 school year will probably not go down as anyone’s favorite. Most public school students in Philly got little or no in-person learning. The Green Woods Charter fared luckier than most as they were able to provide a phased in return to school for those parents wishing to take advantage of it.

www.montgomerynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Buses#The Green Woods Charter#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Springfield, ORkezi.com

Springfield welcomes students back to the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Thousands of students in Lane County returned to the classroom Wednesday for what will almost look like a normal school year. In Springfield Public Schools, which counts more than 10,000 students, half of kindergarten started Wednesday along with first through fifth grade and sixth and ninth grade. The rest will return Thursday.
Michigan Statewkar.org

Q: What is Michigan’s Great Return to School Town Hall?

As the pandemic continues to transform impacts in a myriad of ways, decisions regarding how children and families receive quality education supports are still prevalent throughout the nation. In Michigan there are numerous challenges schools are facing from the reading crisis to teacher shortage and even mask and vaccine mandates. The Michigan Learning Channel has been established to positively impact some of those struggles. MICHIGAN’S GREAT RETURN TO SCHOOL: A STATEWIDE TOWN HALL will include topics such as how parents can engage with their child’s school and teacher and provide learning support at home. There will also be information on how to keep children safe and healthy, as well as information about services to supporting physical and mental health.
Madison, WIwisc.edu

School faculty and staff reunite at traditional ‘Welcome Back Bash’

It was a beautiful late summer day for members of the School of Education community — many used to seeing each other only in boxes on their computer screens — to reunite for the traditional Welcome Back Bash for faculty and staff, in the North Plaza of the Education Building overlooking Lake Mendota, on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Educationrcnky.com

Op-Ed: Students Best Served with Schools' Flexibility to Manage Pandemic

The following op-ed is written by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The unforgiving delta variant has ravaged our commonwealth leaving no family untouched. In the first month of school, over 30 Kentucky school districts have closed their doors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Teachers, coaches and bus drivers are dying. More children are in the hospital than at any other time during the pandemic. Our schools are no stranger to bearing the burdens of their communities, but they are buckling under the weight of this crisis. They need flexibility, stability and reinforcements; and they need it now. Here is how we, as your elected leaders, can help.
Victoria, TXPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

VISD Initiates Virtual School for COVID Positive Students

Starting today, September 8th, VISD will launch Victoria Virtual School. According to the latest VISD newsletter which you can read in its entirety here, Victoria ISD is set to launch Victoria Virtual School, a short-term, night school option serving grades pre-K through 12th for students who have tested positive for COVID-19 or students who are quarantining due to a member in their household testing COVID-19 positive.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Workday Student Is Coming to Campus

The U of A will transition from the current UAConnect student information system to a new Workday Student system in 2024-25. Workday Student is a modern, mobile-friendly and cloud-based solution that will serve U of A System faculty and students long into the future. Workday Student's data-driven approach to student attainment and retention will help the U of A achieve its goal of advancing student success.
Osmond, NEnortheastnebraskanews.us

Kindergartners begin their education at local schools

OSMOND — Eighteen kindergartners began their educational careers at Osmond Community School and St. Mary’s Catholic School. Instructors Leah Kuhl and Rebecca Geneski provided the following information about their students. St. Mary’s Kindergarten. (Rebecca Geneski) These darling students are shown holding their Reading Buddy Pets who live in their book...
Educationindyschild.com

The Top 5 Benefits of Private Schools

If you’ve laid in bed with the words public, private, charter, Montessori, Waldorf, Reggio Emilia and more swimming through your head — you aren’t alone. For many parents, one of the biggest decisions to make is figuring out where to send their child to school, and with so many options it can feel very overwhelming. If you’re thinking about private school for your child, here are some of the things you should consider, and the unique benefits of a private school education.
Madison, WIDaily Cardinal

Student orgs that you need to check out

As Badgers flock to campus for the beginning of a new school year, we are reminded of the wealth of opportunities offered by the university and its surrounding city. With a diverse catalog of courses that are undoubtedly influenced by Madison’s idiosyncratic culture, UW-Madison students have a host of unique resources at their disposal.
Souderton, PAMontgomery News

Moyer Indoor/Outdoor announces 2021 scholarships to children of employees

SOUDERTON — As another school year begins, Moyer Indoor | Outdoor is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of the Moyer Scholarship. Since the scholarship program’s inception in 2008, over 65 awards have been given to children of employees continuing their education. This year, three students were presented with the Moyer Scholarship by David Moyer, president; John Moyer, chairman; and Lisa Futchko, HR representative, during a ceremony held at the main campus of Moyer Indoor | Outdoor in Souderton.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Moore County Schools Recording Enrollment Surge

After public schools abruptly shifted to virtual teaching in March 2020, hundreds of students stayed away — moving to either private schools or homeschooling — in the fall of last year. But if the number of students on Moore County Schools’ rosters over the last two weeks is any indication,...
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Minnesota colleges' prerequisite: COVID vaccinations for students

As students head back to campus, many Minnesota colleges and universities are requiring students be vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines mean an added layer of protection that campuses didn't have last fall. Just before classes were scheduled to begin, large groups of freshmen roamed the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities...
Musicednc.org

Perspective | Franklin County Schools welcomes students back with music video

This music video from Franklin County Schools features Tawanda Hedgspeth; assistant principal at Bunn Middle School; Shannon Dixon, fifth grade teacher at Louisburg Elementary School; Pamela Diez, media specialist and digital literacy coach at Franklinton Elementary School; Michelle Clinard, data manager at Franklin County Early College High School; Maria Collins, fourth grade teacher at Laurel Mill Elementary School; Jaleesa Hicks, fourth grade teacher at Louisburg Elementary School; Crystal Williams, K-5 math specialist at the central office, Tasha Hatten, drama teacher at Franklinton Middle School; Erica Shoulders-Royster, principal of Franklin County Early College; Chasity McIntosh, sixth grade teacher at Franklinton Middle School; Kendall Doyle, seventh grade teacher at Terrell Lane Middle School; Renee Branch, eighth grade teacher at Terrell Lane Middle School; Shaniqua Terry, teacher at Franklin County Early College High School; Kimberly Baechle, seventh grade teacher at Franklinton Middle School, and Toriana (TJ) Etheridge, data manager at Vine Academy.
Honolulu, HIchaminade.edu

Chaminade University and Hawaii Catholic Schools Announce 2021 Ka Ho’oulu Innovation Recipients

Chaminade University’s Center for Strategy and Innovation, in partnership with Hawai‘i Catholic Schools, has announced the recipients of the 2021 Ka Hoʻoulu Innovation Awards: St. Louis School’s Principal Devin Oshiro, EdD, and St. Joseph Parish School. The awards recognize the demonstration of substantial innovation that has greatly advanced Catholic education in Hawai‘i.

Comments / 0

Community Policy