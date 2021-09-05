Green Woods Charter welcomes students back to school

This music video from Franklin County Schools features Tawanda Hedgspeth; assistant principal at Bunn Middle School; Shannon Dixon, fifth grade teacher at Louisburg Elementary School; Pamela Diez, media specialist and digital literacy coach at Franklinton Elementary School; Michelle Clinard, data manager at Franklin County Early College High School; Maria Collins, fourth grade teacher at Laurel Mill Elementary School; Jaleesa Hicks, fourth grade teacher at Louisburg Elementary School; Crystal Williams, K-5 math specialist at the central office, Tasha Hatten, drama teacher at Franklinton Middle School; Erica Shoulders-Royster, principal of Franklin County Early College; Chasity McIntosh, sixth grade teacher at Franklinton Middle School; Kendall Doyle, seventh grade teacher at Terrell Lane Middle School; Renee Branch, eighth grade teacher at Terrell Lane Middle School; Shaniqua Terry, teacher at Franklin County Early College High School; Kimberly Baechle, seventh grade teacher at Franklinton Middle School, and Toriana (TJ) Etheridge, data manager at Vine Academy.
